comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 14 2023 15:56:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 1.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,641.5 -0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 597.2 0.13%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,279.65 1.57%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 436.45 0.14%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘A thing of beauty…’: Anand Mahindra lauds UP man who build underground home over 12 years | Watch video
Back

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi has gone viral after visuals of his underground two-storeyed house emerged on social media. Built over a span of 12 years, the architectural marvel has 11 rooms, a mosque, stairs, a gallery, and a drawing room. The unique structure has also drawn praise from businessman Anand Mahindra who dubbed Irfan – also known as Pappu Baba – a ‘sculptor’.

“A man in Hardoi built this underground home over a period of 12 years. It’s described as something that’s simply offbeat. But it is a thing of beauty. The man is a sculptor… We need many more innovative and passionate architects like him," the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted.

He also shared a video of the unusual ‘palace’ that could have come straight out of an archaeological site.  

Irfan had begun constructing his earthen ‘palace’ in 2011 and it remains a work in progress. 

“There are approx 11 rooms which also consist of a balcony and mosque. There was also a well through which many people used to drink water. But now few people have spoiled it. I also carved engravings from old times on the palace's walls. I am still continuing the construction of this house..." he told ANI.

He had previously made waves in the region after unsuccessfully attempting to contest elections from his area. 

According to reports, he currently spends the majority of his time at the palace before returning to his house to have meals with his family.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 04:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App