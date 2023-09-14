A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi has gone viral after visuals of his underground two-storeyed house emerged on social media. Built over a span of 12 years, the architectural marvel has 11 rooms, a mosque, stairs, a gallery, and a drawing room. The unique structure has also drawn praise from businessman Anand Mahindra who dubbed Irfan – also known as Pappu Baba – a ‘sculptor’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A man in Hardoi built this underground home over a period of 12 years. It's described as something that's simply offbeat. But it is a thing of beauty. The man is a sculptor… We need many more innovative and passionate architects like him," the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted.

He also shared a video of the unusual 'palace' that could have come straight out of an archaeological site.

Irfan had begun constructing his earthen ‘palace’ in 2011 and it remains a work in progress.

“There are approx 11 rooms which also consist of a balcony and mosque. There was also a well through which many people used to drink water. But now few people have spoiled it. I also carved engravings from old times on the palace's walls. I am still continuing the construction of this house..." he told ANI.

He had previously made waves in the region after unsuccessfully attempting to contest elections from his area.

According to reports, he currently spends the majority of his time at the palace before returning to his house to have meals with his family.

