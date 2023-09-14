Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘A thing of beauty…’: Anand Mahindra lauds UP man who build underground home over 12 years | Watch video

‘A thing of beauty…’: Anand Mahindra lauds UP man who build underground home over 12 years | Watch video

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 04:34 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Man in Uttar Pradesh builds underground two-storeyed house with 11 rooms, mosque, stairs, and gallery over 12 years.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi built an underground two-storeyed house in a span of 12 years.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi has gone viral after visuals of his underground two-storeyed house emerged on social media. Built over a span of 12 years, the architectural marvel has 11 rooms, a mosque, stairs, a gallery, and a drawing room. The unique structure has also drawn praise from businessman Anand Mahindra who dubbed Irfan – also known as Pappu Baba – a ‘sculptor’.

“A man in Hardoi built this underground home over a period of 12 years. It’s described as something that’s simply offbeat. But it is a thing of beauty. The man is a sculptor… We need many more innovative and passionate architects like him," the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted.

He also shared a video of the unusual ‘palace’ that could have come straight out of an archaeological site.

Irfan had begun constructing his earthen ‘palace’ in 2011 and it remains a work in progress.

“There are approx 11 rooms which also consist of a balcony and mosque. There was also a well through which many people used to drink water. But now few people have spoiled it. I also carved engravings from old times on the palace's walls. I am still continuing the construction of this house..." he told ANI.

He had previously made waves in the region after unsuccessfully attempting to contest elections from his area.

According to reports, he currently spends the majority of his time at the palace before returning to his house to have meals with his family.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 04:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.