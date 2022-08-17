Amid the Rohingya immigrants row, the BJP on Wednesday asserted that the illegal migrants are a "threat" to national security and that the Modi government will never compromise on the issue. This came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a jibe at Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who had tweeted that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in the city.

Puri took to Twitter on Wednesday saying India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and all Rohingya refugees would be shifted to EWS flats in the east Delhi area.

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described Rohingyas as a "threat to national security" and said, "Arvind Kejriwal is doing the politics of appeasement keeping the national security at bay."

Bhatia further asked why was it that in the meeting held on July 29, chaired by the chief secretary of Delhi, "a hasty decision was taken that all these infiltrators would be shifted to the houses being built for EWS."

He said there were news reports in which the facts were "meant to mislead the public. The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that."

He further said "the law of our country says that Rohingyas will be deported and this jurisdiction lies with the Ministry of Home Affairs."

The Modi government has a clear policy that there will be no compromise on national security, he said

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry issued a clarification denying any move to shift Rohingya Muslims in Delhi to economically weaker section (EWS) flats and directed the Delhi government to ensure the "illegal foreigners" remain in detention centres pending their extradition.

According to a Home Ministry estimate, around 40,000 Rohingya migrants live in different parts of the country, including Delhi.

Last year, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that "illegal Rohingya immigrants" are staying in 12 states and union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Kerala.

