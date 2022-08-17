A threat to national security: BJP on Rohingya immigrants2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 08:04 PM IST
- Modi government will never compromise on the issue, BJP said
Amid the Rohingya immigrants row, the BJP on Wednesday asserted that the illegal migrants are a "threat" to national security and that the Modi government will never compromise on the issue. This came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a jibe at Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who had tweeted that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in the city.