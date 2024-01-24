PM Modi pens heartfelt tribute to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur, the 11th Chief Minister of Bihar. On 26 January, Karpoori Thakur will be posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by the Government of India, as announced by the President of India Draupadi Murmu
Today is the birth centenary of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, whose relentless pursuit of social justice created a positive impact in the lives of crores of people. I never had the opportunity to meet Karpoori Ji but, I heard a lot about him from Kailashpati Mishra Ji, who worked closely with him. He belonged to one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. Overcoming numerous obstacles, he achieved a lot and worked for societal betterment.