While Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, is active on microblogging site Twitter, Sriharsha Majety, the Co-Founder and CEO of Swiggy, decided to step out of his comfort zone (read: my "Twitter cave") to "share NYE tidbits on Swiggy".

And this started a heart-warming exchange on New Year's eve.

The Zomato CEO took to the microblogging site on New Year's Eve to share frequent updates on the orders being placed on Zomato. Goyal informed his followers that the order count reached 2.5 million for the first time in a single day.

He kept on sharing multiple updates on what people ordered, how they tipped delivery partners, the success rate of various payment methods and much more.

Here's a look at Sriharsha Majety & Deepinder Goyal's Twitter exchange:

Majety, who rarely uses his Twitter account, joined the New Year's Eve fun on the microblogging site. "Planning on getting out of my comfort zone ( my Twitter cave ) too today to share NYE tidbits on Swiggy," he tweeted.

The Swiggy CEO's tweet prompted journalist Chandra Srikanth to pitch for a "Zomato vs Swiggy" battle.

"Zomato vs Swiggy! Bring it on Deepinder Goyal and Sriharsha Majety. What are you two eating tonight btw?" she wrote, tagging both of them.

Meanwhile, Majety pointed out that the competition was not a fair one as he was still "learning the ropes".

Hahaha this isn't a fair competition. I'm just learning the ropes — Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2021

In reply, Goyal said: "You will do amazing! Come on, let's do this." Following this, Majety replied with a GIF.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.