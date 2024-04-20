A unique number for chartered accountants tells tales about the economy

Agarwal said the work of CAs can be measured as the UDIN captures the service rendered—that is, which CA in which district rendered what service. “This measurement allows us to know what kind of economic activity takes place in every part of the country because our services are related to economic development… We have decided to compile this data by district and give to the Parliament. This can be one of the criteria for the aspirational district programme," said Agarwal. Various regulators are now using UDIN, and ICAI is helping Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan also to roll out similar systems, he added.