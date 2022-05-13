“The aim of the simulator was to make projections for the hospital capacity that would be required in the event of a third wave. Given the uncertainty at the time on how a third wave might emerge, the simulator allowed users to specify different scenarios for mechanisms, including--the waning of immunity to previously circulating strains, the transmissibility of any future variant, the degree of immune escape of any such variant and the release of local lockdowns and other restrictions in spite of emerging infections," Dr Panda said.