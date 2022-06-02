A warning on India's high percentage of heart diseases in wake of KK's demise

Doctors say people get predisposed to coronary artery diseases due to genetic factors. Further, a sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise also contribute to the disease
As the whole nation mourns the death of famed singer KK, who passed away due to cardiac arrest recently, top health experts have warned about India's predisposition to heart diseases.
According to experts, India has two to three times higher percentage of heart diseases than western countries.
Singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on 31 May at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at a live concert in Kolkata on Tuesday and was brought to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
“A young man, who is 50 years old and had no major problems and dies suddenly. There are many such examples where a healthy person went to sleep and did not wake up. These are because of coronary artery diseases and high blood pressure which are silent killers," said Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of Medanta Hospital.
"It is the known statistics that Indians have a higher propensity percentage of people who will get heart disease two to three times that of the Western world," he added.
Explaining the factors behind cardiac diseases, Dr Trehan said people get predisposed to coronary artery diseases due to genetic factors. Further, a sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise also contribute to the disease.
"We tell people to 'know your genes'. One should pay attention to family history. If you have heart disease in your family then the children will have double the risk. If you have diabetes in the family, then the children will have doubled the risk of developing diabetes," he said.
Dr Trehan further said if the heart disease is already in the family then one must get tests done timely.
"We suggest today that by the age of 25, people who have positive family history should get their first checkup. And then we identify the risk factors and guide them accordingly for the rest of their life. Similarly, people who do not have a history should get their first checkup by the age of 30 because there are problems that are existing, which we do not know about," he said.
His sentiments were echoed by Dr Ashok Seth, chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, who also emphasised the need to recognise symptoms early.
“Singer KK's sad and untimely death has left all with important lessons. Firstly, recognise symptoms of heart attack - central chest/left arm discomfort, unusual cold profuse sweating, nervousness, feeling faint and severe indigestion not being relieved by antacids," he said.
The doctors explained that after one has identified their symptoms, they should go straight to the nearest hospital and get an ECG done. "It could be life-saving. Most of the deaths from heart attack occur in the first hour."
Most cardiac deaths in India
This comes days after renowned cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath warned that India will gain the notorious distinction of recording the highest number of cardiac deaths by 2030 in the world.
Out of the total, virtually every fourth death will occur due to Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), said the doctor. "Heart issues are growing among the young and middle-aged population and this is alarming," he said.
As per the Indian Heart Association, heart diseases strike Indians at an earlier age than other demographics, often without warning.
Few studies have found that Indians suffer from heart diseases at least 10 years before people in the West.
This has been attributed to sedentary lifestyles, diabetes, increasing consumption of alcohol, smoking and hypertension.
