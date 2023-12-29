A win for fuel blending as govt weighs molasses export levy
Summary
- India doesn’t currently levy an export duty on molasses, a by-product of the process of refining sugarcane into sugar, and a key ingredient in the production of ethanol, a biofuel.
NEW DELHI : The government is considering a 50% duty on the export of molasses. The idea is to ensure enough supplies to meet the target for cleaner and more efficient ethanol-blended petrol, two officials aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.