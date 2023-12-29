A win for fuel blending as govt weighs molasses export levy

As of 30 November, India’s ethanol production capacity is about 13.8 billion litres; of which about 8.75 billion litres are molasses based and about 5.05 billion litres are grain based. To achieve the target of 20% blending by 2025-26, about 10.16 billion litres of ethanol is required. Another 3.5 billion litres of alcohol or ethanol would be required for other sectors. For this, about 17 billion liters of ethanol production capacity is required to be in place by 2025-26. About 7 billion litres of 13.5 billion litres—nearly half of the total ethanol requirement—would have to come from the sugar sector, and the remaining from food grain-based feedstock.