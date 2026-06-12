A year after Air India crash in Ahmedabad, AAIB cites 'significant progress'—but no timeline for final probe report

A year has passed since Air India Flight AI171, bound for Gatwick, London, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport, claiming the lives of 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 others on the ground. On Friday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said that its investigation has made substantial progress.

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In a statement, it said, “Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident. This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject-matter experts from relevant organisations. Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What progress has the AAIB made in the investigation of the Air India Flight AI171 crash? ⌵ The AAIB has reported significant progress in examining technical, operational, organizational, and human factors related to the AI171 crash, including analysis of aircraft systems and flight recorder data. 2 Why is the final report on the AI171 crash delayed? ⌵ Delays in the final report stem from ongoing forensic examinations of the aircraft's engines and critical data being analyzed at specialized facilities in the US and France, which may take several months. 3 What is the importance of ICAO's Annex 13 in aircraft accident investigations? ⌵ ICAO's Annex 13 outlines global standards for aircraft accident investigations, emphasizing the need for transparency and interim reports to keep families informed if the final report is delayed. 4 How are victims' families being supported following the Air India crash? ⌵ Victims' families are receiving interim financial compensation of ₹1 crore, along with continuous assistance, including dedicated caregivers and support during the DNA identification process. 5 What contributions has Tata Sons made to the families affected by the AI171 crash? ⌵ Tata Sons announced an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of each deceased victim and established the AI171 Memorial and Welfare Trust to support the victims and their families.

The statement came on the first anniversary of what is considered one of the deadliest crashes in aviation history. However, it continues to resonate with grieving families, who are still awaiting answers and closure on what caused the crash that killed 260 people.

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Earlier today, families of those killed gathered at the crash site to mark the first anniversary of the disaster. Air India employees also observed a two-minute silence on Friday, but for many grieving relatives, the commemoration served as a reminder that key questions remain unanswered a year after the crash.

Status of AI171 crash probe report According to reports, authorities are likely to issue an interim report on the crash in the coming days. However, the prospect has done little to ease the concerns of victims' families, many of whom had been hoping for conclusive findings. Reports also suggest that investigators are expected to delay the final crash report as they continue to analyse the aircraft's engines.

International aviation rules on aircraft accident investigations Outlook reported that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) sets global standards for aircraft accident investigations. Under ICAO's Annex 13 guidelines, investigators are expected to publish a final report within 12 months of an aircraft crash. However, if authorities are unable to meet the deadline, they are encouraged to issue interim statements highlighting the progress of the investigation.

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The framework is designed to ensure transparency, preserve evidence, and keep affected families informed while investigators work towards definitive conclusions.

Why do delays happen? The probe into AI171 is being headed by the AAIB with assistance from international agencies, including the US National Transportation Safety Board and the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Citing officials, the report noted that delays often stem from forensic examinations of the Boeing 787's General Electric GEnx engines and electronic engine-control systems. Additionally, authorities continue to analyse critical data at specialised facilities in the US and France, with sources suggesting that the final report could still be months away.

Also Read | From Air India crash to IndiGo meltdown, 5 events that defined aviation in 2025

AAIB report delay slammed by FIP The delay on the investigators' part has also invited criticism from the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), which has questioned why the investigation remains incomplete a year after the crash. Pilot representatives have urged authorities to either publish conclusive findings or wait until the investigation is fully complete rather than release an inconclusive assessment.

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"It [an interim report only] will cause more speculation and more misunderstanding," Charanvir Randhawa, the union's president, told reporters at a news conference in Ahmedabad ahead of the anniversary of the crash.

He added, “We have requested the Indian government and India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) not to come out with any interim report.”

AI171 crash: Here's what happened On 12 June 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, took off from Ahmedabad bound for Gatwick, London. However, the aircraft crashed moments after take-off into a medical college hostel complex. The flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew members, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. The crash claimed 260 lives, including 19 people on the ground, with only one passenger surviving the disaster. Among those killed was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Tata Sons announced an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of each deceased victim, in addition to Air India's compensation process. The group also pledged support for the injured and assistance in rebuilding the affected hostel complex.

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Key Takeaways The investigation into Air India Flight AI171 has made substantial progress, but key questions remain unanswered.

Families of victims are still in mourning and awaiting closure as they grapple with the impact of the tragedy.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is facing scrutiny over the delays in releasing a final report on the crash.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.