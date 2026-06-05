A year of E20 petrol: 50% owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles want to switch back to E0 or E10, shows survey

More than a year after India completed the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol, meeting its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending well before the 2030 deadline, the impact on owners of older petrol vehicles is becoming increasingly apparent, a survey revealed on Friday.

Swati Gandhi
Published5 Jun 2026, 05:48 PM IST
More than a year after India completed the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol, meeting its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending well before the 2030 deadline
More than a year after India completed the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol, meeting its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending well before the 2030 deadline

More than a year after India completed the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol, meeting its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending well before the 2030 deadline, the impact on owners of older petrol vehicles is becoming increasingly apparent, a survey revealed on Friday.

A LocalCircles survey showed that many vehicle owners have reported reduced mileage and unusual wear and tear, which is now increasingly translating into a tangible financial cost. This comes despite the government's push towards greater ethanol use continuing to gather pace.

The Bureau of Indian Standards introduced IS 19850:2026, which sets specifications for fuel blends ranging from E22 to E30. Separately, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has required all E20 petrol sold from April 1, 2026, to have a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95.

However, a significant number of consumers contend that the increase in fuel consumption and vehicle repair costs they are experiencing exceeds the Automotive Research Association of India’s (ARAI) estimate that E20 fuel would reduce mileage by only one to six per cent.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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