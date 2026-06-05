A year of E20 petrol: 50% owners of pre-2023 petrol vehicles want to switch back to E0 or E10, shows survey

More than a year after India completed the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol, meeting its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending well before the 2030 deadline, the impact on owners of older petrol vehicles is becoming increasingly apparent, a survey revealed on Friday.
A LocalCircles survey showed that many vehicle owners have reported reduced mileage and unusual wear and tear, which is now increasingly translating into a tangible financial cost. This comes despite the government's push towards greater ethanol use continuing to gather pace.
The Bureau of Indian Standards introduced IS 19850:2026, which sets specifications for fuel blends ranging from E22 to E30. Separately, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has required all E20 petrol sold from April 1, 2026, to have a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95.
However, a significant number of consumers contend that the increase in fuel consumption and vehicle repair costs they are experiencing exceeds the Automotive Research Association of India’s (ARAI) estimate that E20 fuel would reduce mileage by only one to six per cent.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.