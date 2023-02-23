A year on, here's why PM Modi called Ukraine rescue as 'Operation Ganga'
The idea behind the naming was that just the way Ganga is called Ma Ganga, it protects us, similarly this rescue operation was to protect and bring back its children to safety, a senior Union minister said
A year ago, the Narendra Modi led-government undertook what looked like a massive challenge to rescue Indian students from Ukraine which was in the middle of a war with Russia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×