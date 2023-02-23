A year on, here's why PM Modi called Ukraine rescue as 'Operation Ganga'

A senior Union Minister said that this is not the only mission, but the rescue operation undertaken by India when Afghanistan was under attack by the Taliban was called Operation Devi Shakti. PM Modi is a big devotee of Goddess Durga, just like Durga protects the good from the bad and wards away all demons, similarly, it was the Devi Shakti or the power of the Goddess that would protect its people from violence, was the idea why this mission got its name.