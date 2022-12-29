A year that cut the hospitality and travel industry free of the ball and chain of covid fears1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:17 PM IST
Travel market in India is projected to reach $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20
Travel market in India is projected to reach $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20
New Delhi: India’s hospitality and travel industry came to a grinding halt many times in the past two years. For instance, the omicron wave, in January and February this year, took the wind out of their sails. The second quarter of 2022-23 was big respite for many companies—in store for them was the year of “Big Travel".