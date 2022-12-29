A year that cut the hospitality and travel industry free of the ball and chain of covid fears

The main driver of the resurgence remained domestic travel, which dominated the businesses of travel companies and unlike the West, Indian companies appeared to have been somewhat immune to the geopolitical uncertainties. And numbers demonstrated that. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2022 were 110.51 million as against 72.61 million during the corresponding period of the previous year, showing annual growth of 52.19% and monthly growth of 11.06%. “When we think about India today, it’s recovering the way some Middle Eastern and European markets are, showing strong growth. People have saved a good amount of money during covid and I don’t see the travel demand slowing down in the short to medium term," said Marriott International’s president for Asia-Pacific (excluding Greater China), Rajeev Menon. “Covid has reaffirmed the power of travel". People have had time to think during the pandemic and realize how important it is for many to travel and spend time with family and friends. Customers are willing to pay more for experiences," he added.

