MUMBAI: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday said the Franklin Templeton crisis will have no bearing on credit risk funds or the debt mutual funds industry. In an attempt to assuage investor anxiety, the industry body called Franklin Templeton closing down its debt schemes an isolated case.

Addressing a media conference call, Nilesh Shah, chairman, AMFI, said maturing of instruments should not have an impact on day-to-day operations due to an isolated event of winding down of one mutual fund.

"Credit risk funds are 5.9% of industry's aggregate debt asset under management (AUM) and not all have similar credit profile. Maturity of mutual funds have zero borrowing which shows the fact that they have been able to meet day-to-day redemptions despite the ongoing challenges," said Shah. He added that AMFI was in the process of collecting data while many mutual funds have informed they don't have any outstanding borrowing.

Emphasising that "investor money is safe", AMFI said there was enough liquidity in the system and there was no "need to panic."

“There is anxiety among investors. As on 31 March, around 20-30% of credit risk funds have exposure to AAA rated papers and cash, 35% these funds have exposure to AA, 30-50% in AA-, AA and AA+ funds and around 20% for below AA. Every fund house have liquidity and credit profile. Money is not at risk. MFs are in a position to deal with the redemption pressure," said Milind Barve, managing director, HDFC Mutual Fund, in a media call representing AMFI .

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, on Thursday, closed six debt schemes in the wake of redemption pressure and tight liquidity in the high-yield bond market.

According to A Balasubramanian, chief executive officer at Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, the mutual fund industry manages around ₹15 lakh crore in fixed income. “Mutual funds are largely invested in high quality securities with high capability to go for refinancing either from banks or other sources of financing. In general, these investments have high credit rating and high liquidity," Balasubramanian said.

Mutual Fund research firm Morningstar said the decision to wind up the fund was taken due to extreme liquidity issues/redemption pressure rather than any credit event, which in the backdrop significant redemptions was a prudent measure to safeguard the value for investors.

It said that the negative sentiment around these episodes coupled with pessimism emanating from the covid-19 pandemic created a situation where a large number of investors started redeeming from fixed income funds, of which Franklin Templeton saw among the highest outflows. “Despite measures taken by RBI, the liquidity in the Indian bond markets, especially in the lower credit space, has squeezed substantially. The fund house did take measures to meet redemption pressure by way of getting borrowers to pre-pay debt, selling bonds to banks and using the credit line provided by banks. In the month of March alone, cumulatively, these funds witnessed an estimated net outflow of ₹9,148 crores," Morningstar said.