Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but have not updated their details since then are being urged to update identification and residence proof documents
The government organisation that issues Aadhaar numbers, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Tuesday that Aadhaar holders who received the unique ID more than ten years ago and have not updated their information since then are requested to do so. This includes updating identification and residence proof documents.
UIDAI, said in a statement that updates can be made both online and at Aadhaar centres.
According to the statement, people who received their unique identification number more than 10 years ago and haven't updated their documents since receiving them are being "requested" to do so.
UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.
"Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation," it said.
The updation of identification document and proof of residence is being done on payment of the requisite fee. "This facility can be accessed on My Aadhaar portal or by visiting nearest Aadhaar centre," it added.
Aadhaar uses iris, fingerprint, and photos to establish identification.
According to the statement, the Aadhaar number has become a popular method of identifying people over the past ten years. Aadhaar numbers are used in a variety of government programmes and services.
In August, a circular issued by UIDAI had notified that those who don't have an Aadhaar number or enrolment slip, may not be able to avail government subsidies and benefits.
The UIDAI circular issued to all central ministries and state governments has come into being to tighten the Aadhaar rules for those who don't have an Aadhaar number and are availing of the subsidies and benefits provided by the government.
