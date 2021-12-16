By chucking Ghost beneficiaries from the system, Aadhaar has led to savings of Rs.2.25 lakh crore to the exchequer, said Saurabh Garg, CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI ). In an interview with news agency ANI , the official further noted that they might consider using new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and machine learning to strengthen Aadhaar and to make it more secure.

“300 schemes of the Central Government and 400 schemes of state Governments have been linked with Aadhaar. The Government has saved Rs.2.25 lakh crore by Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to the genuine beneficiaries. This figure is for the Central Government schemes only," Garg said adding, "If we add schemes of state governments then this figure will go up further."

Noting that Aadhaar has made the implementation of government schemes much easier, the official said, “During COVID-19, the Government has transferred money to the beneficiaries with the help of Aadhaar. People were able to withdraw cash with micro ATMs in their neighbourhood shops without going to banks during the lockdown."

“This is the ease of living that Aadhaar has brought into the lives of common man."

The next phase of Aadhar

The Centre started allotting Aadhaar number back in 2010, and the official said, “Now we can say that Aadhaar enrolment has come to a saturation point."

“We have now set a goal for what should be done in the next 10 years. How can we offer more for ease of living? We had just concluded Aadhaar 2.0 Conclave where we invited ideas."

The focus would be on three-four things in the coming years.

Our first priority is resident focus. We want to provide more facilities to people. People can update their records sitting at home on their computers. 1.5 lakh postmen will go village-to-village for updation and enrolment in Aadhaar, the official told ANI.

“We are opening 50,000 Aadhaar centres to cover 6.5 lakh villages of the country. We are designing App so that a smartphone user can update their Aadhaar records and even can do transactions."

Our focus is also to link Aadhaar with PAN, mobile SIM cards, ration cards, and bank accounts, etc, he added.

"We want to use new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and machine learning to strengthen Aadhaar and to make it more secure and the last thing I want to focus on is information security and privacy. Aadhaar architecture is designed keeping privacy in mind," he also said during the interview.

(With inputs from agencies)

