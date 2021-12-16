By chucking Ghost beneficiaries from the system, Aadhaar has led to savings of Rs.2.25 lakh crore to the exchequer, said Saurabh Garg, CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). In an interview with news agency ANI, the official further noted that they might consider using new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and machine learning to strengthen Aadhaar and to make it more secure.

