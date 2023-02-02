Aadhaar a prime authenticator of Voter ID: Govt
- Kiren Rijiju said the process of purification of electoral roll is an ongoing process and involves various stakeholders including political parties, at every stage starting from enrolment of voters, amendment in the roll to effect material changes by virtue of change of residence, marriage, etc
NEW DELHI : Aadhar is one of several documents for authentication and identification for the purposes of purifying the electoral rolls, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
