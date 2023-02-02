Aadhaar a prime authenticator of Voter ID: Govt

NEW DELHI : Aadhar is one of several documents for authentication and identification for the purposes of purifying the electoral rolls, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the law minister said, “the process of purification of electoral roll is an ongoing process and involves various stakeholders including political parties, at every stage starting from enrolment of voters, amendment in the roll to effect material changes by virtue of change of residence, marriage, etc."

In the process, the electoral registration officer relies upon various documents and undertakes physical verification and also disposes objections, if any.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 inter-alia envisaged that the electoral registration officer may also require the Aadhaar number for the purposes of authentication of entries in electoral roll. Therefore, Aadhaar is only one of several documents for authentication and identification for the purposes of purifying the electoral rolls.

According to the Election Commission of India, with regard to persons enrolled on Voter ID database, as per the final publication of electoral roll as on 01, January 2023, the total number of persons enrolled were 94,50,25,694. Another information is being collected and will be laid on the Table of the House.

Till November 2022, Aadhar enrollment agency, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has generated 135.2 crore Aadhaar numbers. It has been updated 71.1 crore times and 75.3 crore residents have linked their Aadhaar with ration cards to avail ration supplies.