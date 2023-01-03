Aadhaar address change online: New rule will make updating easier

Aadhar card holders can now update their addresses online with consent from the Head of the Family (HoF), an official document by the government of India. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday said that Aadhar holders can now change their addresses online with the consent of their head of family.
"The HoF-based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident like children, spouse, parents etc, who don't have supporting documents in their own name to update the address in their Aadhaar. With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people," the statement said.
The new option to update address is in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid proof of address document prescribed by UIDAI.
"Any resident above the age of 18 can be a HOF for this purpose and can share his or her address with his or her relatives through this process," the statement said.
"Residents have to pay a fee of ₹50 for the service. On successful payment, a service request number (SRN) would be shared with the resident, and an SMS would be sent to the HOF about the address request.
"The HOF is to approve the request and give his or her consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed," the statement said.
If the HOF rejects to share her or his address or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed.
The resident, seeking an address update through this option, will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS. In case the request is closed or rejected due to non-acceptance of the HOF or rejected during the process, the amount shall not be refunded to the applicant, the statement said.
