Aadhaar address updation made easier. Here's how to change it online

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday in an official statement informed that Aadhar card holders can now update their addresses online with the consent of their head of family.
It is to be noted that this updating is now an additional feature to the existing address update facility using any valid proof of address document prescribed by UIDAI.
The new process can be initiated after submitting proof of relationship documents like a ration card, mark sheet, marriage certificate, passport etc, mentioning the name of both the applicant and head of family (HOF) and the relationship between them. The process requires OTP-based authentication by the HOF.
In case proof of relationship document is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI-prescribed format, as per the statement.
How to update your address on Aadhar card online
To start the process of updating Aadhar address online with HoF consent
-The applicant needs to submitting proof of relationship documents like a ration card, mark sheet, marriage certificate, passport, mentioning the name of both the applicant and head of family (HoF) and the relationship between them.
-This is an OTP-based authentication step
-The UIDAI also mentioned that in case a document proving the relationship status is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI-prescribed format
-Residents can visit the 'My Aadhaar' portal for updating addresses online.
-Following this, the resident will be allowed to enter the Aadhaar number of the HOF, which will only be validated. No other information of the HOF's Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen to maintain adequate privacy of HOF.
-Post successful validation of the Aadhaar number of HOF, the resident will be required to upload the proof of relationship document.
-After paying a service charge of ₹50 a service request number (SRN) would be shared with the resident, and an SMS would be sent to the HOF about the address request.
-Then the HoF is to approve the request and give their consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed
Other details
Service charges- Residents have to pay a fee of ₹50 for the address updating service.
In case of rejection-If the HOF rejects to share her or his address or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed.
The resident, seeking an address update through this option, will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS. In case the request is closed or rejected due to non-acceptance of the HOF or rejected during the process, the amount shall not be refunded to the applicant, the statement said.
