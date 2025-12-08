Aadhaar app update: Here's a stepwise guide on how to change your linked mobile number from home

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) updated Aadhaar app allows users to change their linked mobile phone number from home without the need to visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre.
The measure aims to reduce need to physically visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre and is a big relief for senior citizens and those with reduced access (mobility issues, resident far away from closest office, etc).
Meanwhile, the UIDAI this month has also approved a new rule that will require entities to register with them to use Aadhaar to verify customer identities, CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar told PTI.
This especially includes entities such as event locations and hotels, who collect Aadhaar data from customers and store them in physical form. The decision will discourage such entities from misusing the data, as per the report.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.