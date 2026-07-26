Aadhaar architect, ex-ISRO chairman: Meet the 6 experts tasked with NTA exam reforms

The Centre on Sunday unveiled the six-member high-powered task force that will chart the future of India's examination system, bringing together experts from technology, space, intelligence, academia and public administration to recommend reforms for the National Testing Agency (NTA). Headed by Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani, the panel has been tasked with proposing structural and technology-driven changes to make national entrance examinations more transparent, secure and credible.

The announcement follows the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which triggered nationwide protests and renewed scrutiny of the country's examination framework. The government said the multidisciplinary panel will review the existing system and recommend measures to improve transparency, accountability and efficiency, with a strong emphasis on technology-led reforms.

Why the Centre has formed the NTA exam reforms panel Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of the task force on Sunday, describing it as part of a broader effort to restore public trust in India's examination system.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the purpose of the NTA exam reforms panel led by Nandan Nilekani? ⌵ The NTA exam reforms panel is tasked with proposing structural and technology-driven changes to enhance the transparency, security, and credibility of national entrance examinations in India. 2 Why was the NTA exam reforms task force formed by the government? ⌵ The task force was formed to restore public trust in India's examination system following a controversy involving the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak that triggered protests and highlighted flaws in the current examination framework. 3 How will the experts on the NTA exam reforms panel contribute to the reforms? ⌵ Experts on the panel, from diverse fields such as technology, space, and education, will leverage their knowledge to recommend reforms aimed at improving question paper security, candidate verification, and overall examination logistics. 4 Which major issues is the NTA exam reforms panel expected to address? ⌵ The panel is expected to tackle issues such as examination malpractice, including paper leaks and impersonation, by focusing on strengthening security measures and enhancing the technological capabilities of the examination system. 5 What did Prime Minister Modi say about the future of India's examination system? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for a reliable and transparent examination system that utilizes maximum technology, stating that steps will be initiated based on the task force's report to ensure credibility in upcoming examinations.

In a video message, the Prime Minister said the government had already acted against those accused of examination fraud while also strengthening the legal framework.

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"The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students' future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions. However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology."

Announcing the panel, Modi added:

"Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest."

According to the government, the panel will examine the functioning of the NTA and recommend reforms aimed at strengthening question paper security, candidate verification, examination logistics and the overall credibility of national-level entrance tests.

Nandan Nilekani Technology entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani will chair the task force. Born in Bengaluru in 1955, he studied at Bishop Cotton Boys' School, St Joseph's High School and later earned a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay.

As the co-founder of Infosys and the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Nilekani led the rollout of Aadhaar, the world's largest digital identity programme. His experience in building secure digital infrastructure is expected to shape recommendations on technology-driven examination reforms.

S Somnath Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath joins the committee after leading India's space agency through several landmark missions.

Born in Kerala's Alappuzha district in 1963, Somnath studied Mechanical Engineering at T.K.M. College of Engineering before pursuing Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science and later completing a PhD at IIT Madras.

His expertise in systems engineering, mission planning and managing complex scientific programmes is expected to help strengthen the technological and operational reliability of India's examination ecosystem.

Tapan Deka Former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka brings decades of experience in national security and intelligence operations.

Born in Assam in 1963, Deka completed a Master's degree in Physics from the University of Delhi before joining the Indian Police Service in 1988.

His experience in identifying organised criminal networks and strengthening security systems is expected to help the panel develop safeguards against paper leaks, impersonation and organised examination malpractice.

V Kamakoti Representing the higher education sector is V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras

A computer scientist born in Chennai in 1968, Kamakoti earned his engineering degree before completing both his Master's and doctoral studies at IIT Madras.

Known for his work in computer science, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, he is expected to contribute to digital examination infrastructure as well as reforms in test design, evaluation and administration.

Anita Karwal Former Higher Education Secretary Anita Karwal adds decades of policy and administrative experience to the panel.

A 1988-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre and an Economics graduate from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, Karwal has played key roles in shaping school and higher education policy.

Her experience in education governance is expected to help translate the panel's recommendations into implementable institutional reforms.

Amrit Lal Meena Completing the six-member panel is senior IAS officer Amrit Lal Meena.

Born in Rajasthan in 1965, Meena belongs to the 1989 Bihar cadre and has served in several senior government positions, including Chief Secretary of Bihar and Secretary in the Ministry of Coal.

His experience in public administration and large-scale logistics is expected to help the committee recommend improvements in examination planning, coordination and operational efficiency.

Examination reforms come after NEET-UG controversy The task force has been constituted as the Centre moves to overhaul the examination system following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The controversy sparked widespread protests across the country and intensified demands for reforms within the National Testing Agency. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister was among the key demands raised by protesters, while Opposition parties repeatedly targeted the government over the issue in Parliament.

The government has said the expert panel will recommend comprehensive structural and technological reforms to make the examination process more secure, transparent and accountable.

Pralhad Joshi begins review of Education Ministry Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who has assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Education, said he had begun reviewing the ministry's functioning and meeting senior officials.

"The Prime Minister has entrusted me with this responsibility with full confidence. I was in Karnataka yesterday. I reached here last night and came this morning to take charge. I have assumed charge. I am reviewing all the details here and the decisions that need to be taken. I have been gathering information and trying to understand the functioning of the entire ministry."

He added:

"We had continuous meetings today. This is a new subject for me. I have taken charge today and held detailed discussions with the senior officers. It is a very big department, so I will speak to you in detail after I have understood it completely."