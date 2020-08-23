Aadhaar authentication now open for new GST registrations

The government has also introduced a system of deemed registration. If the concerned official has not taken any action within the specified time—that is, three days when Aadhaar is used and 21 days when Aadhaar is not used—then registration is deemed to have been granted. “If the registration application has neither been accepted, nor a notice for rejection has been issued, after the specified period, the application shall be deemed to be approved," said the statement. There are over 12.2 million registered GST businesses currently. (ends)