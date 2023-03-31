Aadhaar authentications surge to over 226 crore in February

Aadhaar authentications surge to over 226 crore in February1 min read . 04:22 PM IST
Over 10.97 million mobile numbers were seeded in Aadhaar following requests from residents in the month of February
New Delhi: Around 226.3 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were executed in February, registering a growth of over 13% over the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) on Friday.
“In the month of February alone, 226.29 crore number of Aadhaar authentication transactions were executed, more than 13% growth over January when 199.62 crore such transactions were carried out," the ministry added.
Cumulatively, 9,255.57 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions have been executed so far, by the end of February 2023. While a majority of the authentications transaction numbers were carried out by using fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP.
Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a stellar role for banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience, and helping in ease of doing business. More than 26.79 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in the month of February.
Adoption of e-KYC has reduced customer acquisition cost of entities like financial institutions, telecom service providers and others. Cumulatively, Aadhaar e-KYC transactions so far has gone past 1,439.04 crore by the end of February.
According to the ministry, over 10.97 million mobile numbers were seeded in Aadhaar following requests from residents in the month of February 2023, a jump of more than 93% over the previous month.
According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), while 5.67 million mobile numbers were seeded following residents application, the number saw a significant climb in February.
The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to link their Aadhaar with mobile number for better and effective communication while availing welfare services and accessing multitude of voluntary services.
The jump is indicative of UIDAI’s continuous encouragement, facilitation, and residents’ willingness to keep their mobile number updated for availing various services. Nearly, 1700 Central and State social welfare direct benefit transfer (DBT) and good governance schemes have been notified for use of Aadhaar.
