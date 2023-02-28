Aadhaar becomes more secure! In case of misuse, user will know it immediately

Aadhaar becomes more secure! In case of misuse, user will know it immediately2 min read . 06:51 AM IST
- Aadhaar updates: The UIDAI has rolled out a new two-layered security mechanism this week
In a bid to prevent identity-related fraud in the country, the Central government has come out with new technological upgrades in Aadhaar to make it more secure for the citizens.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which provides the Aadhaar number in the country has rolled out a new two-layered security mechanism this week.
The security feature is for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and faster detection of spoofing attempts.
According to the UIDAI, the artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) based security mechanism will now be using a combination of both "finger minutia and finger image" to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured.
This two-factor/layer authentication will be an add-on check to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint to cut down the chances of spoofing attempts.
According to the Aadhaar body, this new technological upgradation could be beneficial in segments such as banking and financials, telecom, and government sectors. It will strengthen the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements, thus benefiting the ‘bottom of the pyramid'.
The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional.
Currently, the UIDAI and its regional offices are in touch with all entities for facilitating any user agency (that may not have migrated yet) to switch over to the new secured authentication mode, at the earliest.
The number of Aadhaar authentication transactions had crossed 88.29 billion and clocked an average per day transactions of 70 million as of December 2022.
This month, the UIDAI also launched new AI/ML-based chatbot, ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ for citizens.
The chatbot will help the users regarding queries like Aadhaar enrollment/update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, and information on enrollment centre location.
Besides, citizens will also be able to register their grievances and track them using the bot.
Aadhaar users can also check enrollment status through Interactive voice response (IVR) technology-available 24X7.
Customers can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947 anytime to get updated about their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or receive information via SMS.
