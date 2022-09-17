Aadhaar biometrics data can now be updated every 10 years. Details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 06:22 PM IST
- UIDAI will encourage people to update their biometrics, demographics etc once in 10 years, as per report
Listen to this article
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reportedly shared information on updating users' Aadhaar card data. According to news agency PTI report, official sources has informed that Aadhaar custodian UIDAI will encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric data every 10 years.