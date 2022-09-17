Aadhaar biometrics data can now be updated every 10 years. Details here

It is important to note that UIDAI has more than 50,000 enrolment centres and is in the process of onboarding 1.5 lakh postmen who will initially update mobile numbers and addresses of Aadhaar holders and it is now in talks with states to bring group-oriented welfare schemes on its platform as it will help de-duplication of beneficiaries, prevent leakages of funds and save public money, as per report. The official said even the aviation ministry's DigiYatra, which aims to make journeys for travellers paperless, will be linked to Aadhaar for verification of travellers.