Aadhaar card address change: Aadhar card holders can now change their address mentioned in their 12-digit unique identification number online using Aadhaar card update service available at Aadhaar self service update portal. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) informed about the service giving direct link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/. The UIDAI said that Aadhar card update online is possible through this given link.

The UIDAI informed about the direct link in a tweet and said that one can use for Aadhaar card update online citing, "You can now update your address in your Aadhaar online through Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal at sup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ to update." However, the UIDAI made it clear that one can change one's address using Aadhaar self service update portal provided they have put of the 32 documents mentioned in the given link — uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf, to produce as poroof of the address he or she want mentioned on their Aadhaar card.





How to change Aadhaar card address online

For Aadhaar card address change online, one needs to login at the direct link ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ and click at 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' and the login via OTP. Then the Aadhaar card holder needs to follow some simple steps for its Aadhaar card address change.

Here is the step by step guide for online Aadhaar card address change

1] Log in at Aadhaar self service update portal ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/;

2] Click at 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar';

3] Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number;

4] Enter security code or captcha code;

5] Click at 'Send OTP' button;

6] OTP will be sent on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number;

7] Enter the OTP received;

8] Your Aadhaar card details will get displayed;

9] Choose edit option of your address;

10] Change your Aadhaar card address;

11] Upload the scanned document verifying the new address;

12] Check the change carefully and click at 'Submit' button.

Your Aadhaar card address is changed online using Aadhaar self service update portal.

