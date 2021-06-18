Aadhaar card address change: It's possible online from this UIDAI's direct link

The UIDAI informed about the direct link in a tweet and said that one can use for Aadhaar card update online citing, "You can now update your address in your Aadhaar online through Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal at sup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ to update." However, the UIDAI made it clear that one can change one's address using Aadhaar self service update portal provided they have put of the 32 documents mentioned in the given link — uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf, to produce as poroof of the address he or she want mentioned on their Aadhaar card.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}