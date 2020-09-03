Bank passbook for Aadhaar card address update: What should you do?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides a range of online facilities for users. It allows them to change, correct or update the address by submitting valid documents digitally. UIDAI accepts 44 other documents as proof of address. Out of those 44 documents, one of them is Bank Passbook. So in case, you are using a Bank Passbook as an address proof, then the photo attached in the passbook must be duly stamped and signed by the bank.

"Using Bank Passbook for Address update in Aadhaar? Ensure that your photo in the passbook is stamped & signed by the bank. Without this, it is not considered a valid document. UIDAI accepts 44 other documents as proof of address," UIDAI said in a tweet.

Documents for updating address in Aadhaar card

Passport, rent agreement, bank statement or passbook, driving license, telephone bill, electricity bill, water bill, voter ID card are among the list of 44 documents, that are mentioned on UIDAI's website that can be used for valid address proof.

How to change the address given on your Aadhaar card online:

Go to the Unique Identification Authority of India's website (uidai.gov.in)

Select the "update your address online" option

Only those individuals whose mobile numbers are registered with UIDAI will be able to do it.

Enter the mobile number along with the Aadhaar number to receive an OTP or one-time pin on the registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP or one-time passcode to proceed.

Select the 'address update' checkbox, and enter the required details.

Once you have filled the complete address, you are required to upload the scanned copies of original supporting documents.

After completion of this process, the UIDAI issues a new Aadhaar card and sends it at the new address provided by the user.

