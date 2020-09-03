Bank passbook for Aadhaar card address update: What should you do?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides a range of online facilities for users. It allows them to change, correct or update the address by submitting valid documents digitally. UIDAI accepts 44 other documents as proof of address. Out of those 44 documents, one of them is Bank Passbook. So in case, you are using a Bank Passbook as an address proof, then the photo attached in the passbook must be duly stamped and signed by the bank.