Aadhaar card download is possible anytime, anywhere from this UIDAI's link

Aadhaar card download online has become more easy now. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has shared a direct link — eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ — that will make it possible for an Aadhaar card holder to download its 12-digit unique identification card online anytime and from anywhere. The UIDAI informed about the facility in its tutorial tweet from its official twitter handle.

Sharing the direct link to get one's Aadhaar card download online UIDAI tweeted, "Download your Aadhaar from https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in anytime anywhere. You can choose to download 'Regular Aadhaar' that displays the complete Aadhaar number or 'Masked Aadhaar' which shows only the last four digits." The direct link of the UIDAI will enable users to download Masked Aadhaar, which will hide the first 8 digits of the Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar card download online: Step by step guide

For online Aadhaar card download, one needs to log in at the UIDAI's given direct link — eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ — and login via OTP. Then after, one needs to follow some simple steps that are as follows:

1] Login at UIDAI's direct link — eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/;

2] Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number;

3] Tick at the box on the left of 'I want a masked Aadhaar' option if you want a masked Aadhaar card;

4] Enter security code or Captcha;

5] Click at 'Send OTP';

6] The OTP will be sent on you Aadhaar-registered mobile number;

7] Enter OTP;

8] After submission of the OTP, your Aadhaar card details and the option to download Aadhaar will appear on your computer monitor or on the cell phone screen;

9] Click at download option and save it for future references.

