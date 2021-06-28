Aadhaar card download is possible anytime, anywhere from this UIDAI's link

Sharing the direct link to get one's Aadhaar card download online UIDAI tweeted, "Download your Aadhaar from https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in anytime anywhere. You can choose to download 'Regular Aadhaar' that displays the complete Aadhaar number or 'Masked Aadhaar' which shows only the last four digits." The direct link of the UIDAI will enable users to download Masked Aadhaar, which will hide the first 8 digits of the Aadhaar card.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}