Aadhaar card download is possible without mobile number — here is how

Aadhaar card download without mobile number is possible these days. As per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), having a registered mobile number is not mandatory for Aadhaar card download. So, those who don't have their mobile number registered with their Aadhaar card can download their unique 12-digit identification number online by logging in at the UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in.

To download e-Aadhaar without mobile number, the Aadhaar card holder needs to log in at the official UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in. The at the UIDAI home page, one needs to select "Order Aadhaar Reprint" under "My Aadhaar" option and follow some simple steps that are as follows:

1] Log in at the UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in;

2] Select "My Aadhaar" at UIDAI home page;

3] Click at "Order Aadhaar Reprint" option;

4] Fill in 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit VID number;

6] Click at “My Mobile number is not registered" option;

7] You will get option to enter an alternate mobile number which is not registered with your Aadhar number;

8] Enter the alternate mobile number;

9] Click at “Send OTP" tab;

10] Check-in at the box against "Terms and Conditions" option;

11] Click at 'Submit' button;

12] Complete OTP or TOTP authentication;

13] "Preview Aadhaar Letter" will get displayed on your computer monitor for further authentication;

14] Make payment for your e-Aadhaar download; and then

15] Receipt would be created with your digital signature. Download the PDF of your e-Aadhaar.

