Aadhaar card download is possible without mobile number — here is how
- As per the UIDAI, having a registered mobile number is not mandatory for Aadhaar card download
Aadhaar card download without mobile number is possible these days. As per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), having a registered mobile number is not mandatory for Aadhaar card download. So, those who don't have their mobile number registered with their Aadhaar card can download their unique 12-digit identification number online by logging in at the UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in.
Online Aadhaar card download without mobile number
To download e-Aadhaar without mobile number, the Aadhaar card holder needs to log in at the official UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in. The at the UIDAI home page, one needs to select "Order Aadhaar Reprint" under "My Aadhaar" option and follow some simple steps that are as follows:
1] Log in at the UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in;
2] Select "My Aadhaar" at UIDAI home page;
3] Click at "Order Aadhaar Reprint" option;
4] Fill in 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit VID number;
5] Enter the given security code;
6] Click at “My Mobile number is not registered" option;
7] You will get option to enter an alternate mobile number which is not registered with your Aadhar number;
8] Enter the alternate mobile number;
9] Click at “Send OTP" tab;
10] Check-in at the box against “Terms and Conditions" option;
11] Click at 'Submit' button;
12] Complete OTP or TOTP authentication;
13] “Preview Aadhaar Letter" will get displayed on your computer monitor for further authentication;
14] Make payment for your e-Aadhaar download; and then
15] Receipt would be created with your digital signature. Download the PDF of your e-Aadhaar.
