Aadhaar Card is an essential identity card that is required almost everywhere for any type of government work. Sometimes people also forward their Aadhaar via messaging app for official work. Therefore, having a soft copy of it eases the process.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is statutory under the provision of Aadhaar Act 2016, is always working on new services to smoothen the service for users. As a result, the UIDAI has now launched a feature that allows Indian citizens to download the Aadhaar card online at any time and from any location.

The UIDAI has created an Aadhaar direct link that allows users to download their 12-digit unique ID which has become a vital document in many sectors of life. The direct Aadhaar website can be used to obtain an Aadhaar card at any time.

Aadhaar card: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI (eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the 'Download electronic copy of your Aadhaar' option

Step 3: Select 'Aadhaar number' and add the 12-digit unique ID in the box on the website. If you want to download a masked Aadhaar card then select 'I want a masked Aadhaar' from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Now select the 'Send OTP' option which will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 5: Tap the 'submit' button after entering the OTP in the box.

Step 6. Download the PDF of your Aadhaar card after the OTP authentication

Step 7: The first four digits of your date of birth will be your password to access the Aadhaar card.

It must be noted that the masked Aadhaar card will hide the first-eight digits of your Aadhaar number.

