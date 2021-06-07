Aadhaar card download to status check: Over 35 UIDAI services for mAadhaar users

Android phone users will have to click at given link — https://tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq or the direct link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.mAadhaarPlus&hl=en_IN. After the click, phonse user will be redirected to a nw page where one needs to click at 'Install' option. After the mAadhaar App gets installed in one's phone, one will get an option to open the app. The Android phone user will be able to use the facilities by opening the mAadhaar App.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}