Home >News >India >Aadhaar card download to status check: Over 35 UIDAI services for mAadhaar users

Aadhaar card download to status check: Over 35 UIDAI services for mAadhaar users

To avail these facilities, one will have to first download mAadhaar App in one's Smartphone, said UIDAI.
1 min read . 12:14 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • The UIDAI announced about the offer and said that facilities include Aadhaar card download, Aadhaar card status check, Aadhaar card reprint, etc

Aadhaar card holders who have Smartphone will now be able to get over 35 services. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced about the facility offered to the Smartphone users and said that facilities included in these services are Aadhaar card download, Aadhaar card status check, Aadhaar card reprint, etc. However, to avail these facilities, one will have to first download mAadhaar App in one's phone, said UIDAI.

Aanouncing about the facility, the UIDAI tweeted citing, "Get over 35 Aadhaar services like download Aadhaar, status check, order Aadhaar reprint, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone. Download the #mAadhaarApp from: https://tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq (Android), https://tinyurl.com/taj87tg (iOS)."

How to download mAadhaar App

Android phone users will have to click at given link — https://tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq or the direct link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.mAadhaarPlus&hl=en_IN. After the click, phonse user will be redirected to a nw page where one needs to click at 'Install' option. After the mAadhaar App gets installed in one's phone, one will get an option to open the app. The Android phone user will be able to use the facilities by opening the mAadhaar App.

iOS phone userrs can download mAadhaar App by clicking at the given link in the tweet https://tinyurl.com/taj87tg or at the direct link — https://apps.apple.com/in/app/maadhaar/id1435469474.

The mAadhaar App features an array of Aadhaar services and a personalized section for the Aadhaar holder who can carry their Aadhaar information in form of a soft copy, instead of carrying a physical copy all the time. The UIDAI aims to reach out to large numbers of smartphone users through this app.

