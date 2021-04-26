Aadhaar Card enrolment status: In a bid to help Aadhaar card enrolment applicants, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that there are 4 ways to check one's Aadhaar Card enrolment status — call at 1947, write at help@uidai.gov.in, check status online by logging in at direct link resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar or via mAadhaar App if the applicant is an android phone user.

The UIDAI informed about these four ways to check Aadhaar Card enrolment status via tweet citing, "Call 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in to know the status of your Aadhaar Enrolment. Keep your enrolment slip handy. You would need to enter your EID (Including date & time). This facility is also available at https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar or in #mAadhaarApp."

The UIDAI cautioned the Aadhaar enrolment applicants to keep the EID including date and time in hand while choosing any of the four ways to check Aadhaar Card enrolment status. When you call at 1947 the Aadhaar executive picking your phone will ask for your EID. Similarly, when you send e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in, you must not forget to mention your EID with date and time.

How to check Aadhaar Card enrolment status online

However, if the Aadhaar enrolment applicant is computer savvy, he or she can check its Aadhaar Card enrolment status by logging at direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar. Here is step by step guide for Aadhaar Card enrolment status check online:

1] Log in at direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar;

2] Enter 14 Digit ENO (1234/12345/12345) and mention date and time as per the acknowledgment slip;

3] Type CAPTCHA;

4] Click at 'Check Status' button; and

5] Your Aadhaar Card enrolment status will be displyed on the computer monitor or android phone screen.

Those who have android hone can also check Aadhaar Card enrolment status check by logging into the mAadhaar App.

