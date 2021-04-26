Aadhaar Card enrolment status: How to find it

The UIDAI cautioned the Aadhaar enrolment applicants to keep the EID including date and time in hand while choosing any of the four ways to check Aadhaar Card enrolment status. When you call at 1947 the Aadhaar executive picking your phone will ask for your EID. Similarly, when you send e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in, you must not forget to mention your EID with date and time.