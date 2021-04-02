2 min read.Updated: 02 Apr 2021, 01:16 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
Everyone can enroll for an Aadhaar card - even a newborn child. Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which can be used as an identity (ID) proof. "A child below 5 years gets a blue-coloured Baal Aadhaar and becomes invalid when the child attains the age of 5 years. The mandatory biometric update is required to reactivate it," UIDAI said in a tweet.
The Aadhaar enrolment for children is quite similar to that of adults. Parents will have to go to the nearest enrolment centre and fill in the enrolment form. The Aadhaar card for a child will be issued free of cost. There will be no biometric data captured in the case of children below 5 years of age.