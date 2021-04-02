Everyone can enroll for an Aadhaar card - even a newborn child. Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which can be used as an identity (ID) proof. "A child below 5 years gets a blue-coloured Baal Aadhaar and becomes invalid when the child attains the age of 5 years. The mandatory biometric update is required to reactivate it," UIDAI said in a tweet.

#AadhaarForMyChild

A child below 5 years gets a blue-colored #BaalAadhaar & becomes invalid when the child attains the age of 5 yrs. The mandatory biometric update is required to reactivate it. To update your child's Aadhaar, book an appointment: https://t.co/QFcNEpWGuh pic.twitter.com/PXwUaqOR8f — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 1, 2021

The Aadhaar enrolment for children is quite similar to that of adults. Parents will have to go to the nearest enrolment centre and fill in the enrolment form. The Aadhaar card for a child will be issued free of cost. There will be no biometric data captured in the case of children below 5 years of age.

Also Read | Why Kerala may not swing this time round

However, it will be required for the child upon turning 5 years and 15 years to update his/her demographic data -biometrics of ten fingers, facial photo, and iris scan.

Documents required

Birth certificate of the child OR Photo ID issued by the child's school.

Aadhaar card details of the child's parents.

"Your Aadhaar along with the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip you received from the hospital is enough to enroll your child for Aadhaar," UIDAI said in another tweet.

#AadhaarForMyChild

Your Aadhaar along with the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip you received from the hospital is enough to enroll your child for Aadhaar. List of other documents that may be used for the child's enrolment: https://t.co/BeqUA0pkqL #KidsAadhaar pic.twitter.com/MiIKpHEahZ — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 31, 2021

How to apply for Aadhaar card for children

Go to your nearest Aadhaar centre to enrol your child.

The parent or guardian's Aadhaar along with the child's birth certificate is required.

Biometric will not be collected from kids up to the age of five.

The kid's Aadhaar will be linked to her/his parent's Aadhaar.

How to book an appointment online for an Aadhaar card for children

Visit UIDAI's website and go to the Aadhaar card registration link.

Fill in the details such as the name of the child, mobile number of the parent, e-mail ID of the parent.

After filling in the personal details, click on the 'Fix Appointment' button.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via