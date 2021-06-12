After asking Aadhaar card holders to download mAadhaar app for availing all 35 Aadhaar services, now the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now given a simple tip to secure mAadhaar app use. The UIDAI has announced that mAadhaar app users will require 4-digit passcode if they use any Aadhaar services like Aadhaar lock/unlock, biometric lock/unlock, etc.

Informing mAadhaar app users to set 4-digit passcode through a tweet the UIDAI said, "Set a 4-digit passcode for your #mAadhaar app. This passcode will be required if you use any services related to the selected Aadhaar profile like Aadhaar Lock/ Unlock, Biometric Lock/ Unlock, VID generator, eKYC etc." This UIDAI tip will enable users to make it more secured mAadhaar app use.

Set a 4-digit passcode for your #mAadhaar app. This passcode will be required if you use any services related to the selected Aadhaar profile like Aadhaar Lock/ Unlock, Biometric Lock/ Unlock, VID generator, eKYC etc. Download and install the #mAadhaarApp https://t.co/62MEOeR7Ff pic.twitter.com/eYkrxrgb34 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 11, 2021

How to create 4-digit mAadhaar passcode

To create 4-digit passcode, Aadhaar card holders using mAadhaar app needs to click at 'Register My Aadhaar' and create the 4-digit passcode of its choice.

Those who don't have mAadhaar app in their Android or iOS phone, can download mAadhaar app from the given link in the UIDAI tweet — play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.mAadhaarPlus&hl=en_IN. Once mAadhaar app is downloaded, one needs to consent with rules and regulations. Then select language and proceed. Then enter registered mobile number for receiving the OTP. After entering the OTP, one's mAadhaar app becomes ready for use.

