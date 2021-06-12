Aadhaar card holders can follow this simple UIDAI tip to secure mAadhaar app use

Those who don't have mAadhaar app in their Android or iOS phone, can download mAadhaar app from the given link in the UIDAI tweet — play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.mAadhaarPlus&hl=en_IN. Once mAadhaar app is downloaded, one needs to consent with rules and regulations. Then select language and proceed. Then enter registered mobile number for receiving the OTP. After entering the OTP, one's mAadhaar app becomes ready for use.