'Aadhaar card-like' digital door number system for properties in Chandigarh

'Aadhaar card-like' digital door number system for properties in Chandigarh1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 12:21 PM IST
Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) is developing a digital door number system, which will include QR (quick response) code number, unique property ID and GIS (geographic information system) mapping of residential and commercial properties in Chandigarh. As part of the smart city project, each house and commercial property in Chandigarh will soon have digital number plates.
"Digital Door Number system aims to create a digital twin of commercial & residential properties in Chandigarh through QR code & unique ID for each property. With geo-tagging, properties will be available on Geographic Information System," said NP Sharma, Chief General Manager, CSCL.
Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms
The main motive of this project is to provide digital address and geo-tagging of addresses.
