Aadhaar card lost by Karnataka man used by suspect in Mangaluru blast

In the latest update to the Mangaluru autoricksjaw blast, the Karnataka Police has tracked the owner of the stolen Aadhar Card to a Shareeq. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday said that the suspect who allegedly carried out a bomb explosion in Mangaluru had terror links as he had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
The Karnataka Police had on Saturday confirmed that the LED blast was not an accident but an ‘act of terror’. According to the preliminary information, it was an LED-linked instrument, the Chief Minister told reporters.
After the explosion, the interiors of the autorickshaw were badly damaged. "When the antecedents of the suspect was carried out, it becomes very apparent that the name mentioned in the Aadhaar card found from the spot was different from the person who was carrying it. The suspect had a duplicate Aadhaar card. It had a Hubballi address," Bommai said.
The suspect had stolen the Aadhaar card of a man Premraj Hutagi from Hubbali. According to several reports, Hutagi is a railway employee, who had apparently lost his Aadhar card twice in the last two year.
Police officials informed news agency PTI that the suspect had obtained a mobile SIM card using the fake Aadhaar card, which was found from the site of explosion. That SIM card was used everywhere by him, they said.
Hutagi had been interrogated by police officials and he has informed the in-charge with every possible information, according to reports. He has also told several news agencies that he became ware of the blast in Mangaluru only after the police called him.
Notably, Hutagi mentioned that he had not lost his Aadhar card in Mangaluru. he had not even reported the incident to the police, as he had downloaded another copy from the UIDAI website using his unique id.
The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to hospital. According to police sources, a cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries were used to trigger the blast.
