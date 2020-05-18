If you have lost your Aadhaar Unique Identification Number (UID) or Enrollment ID, due to an accident in the troubling times of Covid-19, you may be able to retrieve it by following these steps. Aadhaar card has become as saviour of sorts for the marginalised, during the coronavirus pandemic, due to the plethora of benefits attached to the 12 digit number by the Centre and State govts.

Follow these steps to retrieve your Aadhaar by following these steps:

The first thing you must do after you lose a printed copy of Aadhaar, is to file an FIR at your local police station.

Next, there are two websites which will come handy for you if you are looking for Aadhaar card retrieval, https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid and https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/#/, existing Aadhar cardholders and applicants who have recently enrolled for it, both can submit their request.

Make sure you have the following information for the retrieval of Aadhaar

1. Your Aadhaar Number or Enrolment ID

2. Your Aadhaar Registered Mobile Number or Email Id

Scenario A: If you know your Aadhaar number and have registered mobile number

If you know your Aadhaar number and have your registered mobile with you, you task is 95% done. You can download your Aadhaar from: https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/#/ or from the mAadhaar App in your smartphone.

Download eAadhaar card and get it printed. This printed e-Aadhaar is a legally valid version of your Aadhaar and is as acceptable as the Aadhaar letter sent via Post. Pay ₹50 and you can order the Aadhaar through the post on the same website.

Scenerio B: If you know your Aadhaar number but don’t have registered mobile number/ email ID

Print your Aadhaar from https://resident.uidai.gov.in/order-reprint by giving an alternate mobile number to receive OTP.

The new mobile number will not get automatically registered in your Aadhaar. Mobile number update requires mandatory biometric authentication. For that you will need to visit an Aadhaar Kendra.

Scenerio C: You don’t have Aadhaar number but have your registered mobile number/ email ID

In this case, you can retrieve your Aadhaar number from: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid or use your mAadhaar app.

You will have to fill 'Full Name' section, Mobile Number or email-id and the catcha to receive an OTP.

Once you athenticate by entering the OTP received, your Aadhaar number is sent to the mobile number/ email Id.

You can use the received Aadhaar number to either download your Aadhaar or Order a reprint of your Aadhaar as explained above.

Scenerio D: No access to both Aadhaar number and registered mobile number/ email ID

When you try to re-enroll, their new enrolment gets rejected stating that Aadhaar already exists. Follow these steps to move further:

1. Call Aadhaar helpline 1947

2. Confirm your details like Name, Date or Year of Birth, Pin code etc.

3. Note down the Enrolment ID shared on successful verification of details

4. Use this Enrolment ID to Order a Reprint of your Aadhaar from: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/order-reprint.

Share Via