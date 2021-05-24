Unlike other vital ID cards, getting another copy of your Aadhaar card is easy in case it is lost or misplaced. There is no need to panic or worry as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made provisions for Aadhaar cardholders to order a reprint.

"By authentication via OTP, you can retrieve your Lost/Forgotten Aadhaar UID/EID using the website or mAadhaar App. Charges for updating the mobile number with or without other demographic data updates is ₹50, "UIDAI has said in its latest tweet.

Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order Aadhaar reprint using a non-registered or alternate mobile number.

Here is how you can order for your Aadhaar card reprint

1) Log in to the official UIDAI website.

2) Click on the 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' option.

3) Enter your Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID). The details will consist of your Aadhaar card number (UID), your Enrollment number (EID), your full name, your registered mobile number. There is a facility to get your Aadhaar card with your email address if you don't want to reveal your phone number.

4) You will need to enter the CAPTCHA which will be provided by the website. After this, click either on the "Send OTP" or "Send TOTP" option.

5) OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number whereas the TOTP will reflect the mAADHAAR app.

6) Input the OTP received on the mobile number. Check T&C checkbox and submit.

7) Click on Make Payment. Select the online payment mode and pay.

8) The page will redirect to a payment gateway where you have to make a payment of ₹50 (inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

9) Download and save the acknowledgement slip having your SRN

10) After successful payment, your Aadhaar card will be printed and sent to you via Speed Post within 15 days.

