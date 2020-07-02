Aadhaar card lost or misplaced? There is no need to panic or worry as the Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI ) has made provisions for Aadhaar card holders to order a reprint. Now, you can order Aadhaar reprint even if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. In a tweet UIDAI said, "You can order Aadhaar reprint if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. However, using this service does not mean that the new mobile number you give will get registered in your Aadhaar ." Aadhaar card is mandatory to avail benefits of any government scheme.

Here is how you can order for your Aadhaar card reprint if you don't have registered mobile number:

1) Log-in to the official UIDAI website.

2) Click on the 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' option.

3) Enter your Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID).

4) Type in the security code as displayed on the screen and click on the 'My mobile number is not registered'.

5) Enter the mobile number on which you wish to receive the OTP.

6) Input the OTP received on the mobile number. Check T&C checkbox and submit.

7) Click on Make Payment. Select the online payment mode and pay.

8) The page will redirect to a payment gateway where you have to make a payment of ₹50 (inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

9) Download and save the acknowledgement slip having your SRN

10) After successful payment, your Aadhaar card will be printed and sent to you via Speed Post within 15 days.

An individual can get another copy of Aadhaar card from the official website of UIDAI by providing the enrollment number mentioned in the acknowledgement slip provided at the time of enrolling for the Aadhaar card.

